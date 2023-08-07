LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were shot, two of them have died following a shooting late Sunday night in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on S. Buffalo Drive east of the 215 Beltway.

A resident told 8 News Now the apartment complex is locked down following a shooting at a pool party and residents are not being allowed to leave the complex this morning as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.