LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in a neighborhood near Torrey Pines Drive and Flamingo Road early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 4:34 a.m. and took place in the 4400 block of Libby Drive.

Police said arriving officers found three people suffering gunshot wounds at a residence. Two people were transported to University Medical Center Trauma in unknown condition. The third person was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. This is a developing story.