LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to and setting fire to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) patrol vehicle during a May 2020 protest in downtown Las Vegas.

Tyree Walker, 23, Devarian Haynes, 23, and Ricardo Densmore, 24, each pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder in federal court.

According to court documents, each of the men admitted to participating in setting fire to the marked LVMPD patrol vehicle during protests related to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The men also admitted to knowing there was ammunition in the patrol vehicle and that they created a substantial risk of harm to others.

Each of the men faces a maximum of five years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon set a sentencing hearing for the men to take place June 22.