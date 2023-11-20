LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men were shot at a North Las Vegas house party over the weekend and police say no arrests have been made.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at around 11:40 p.m., officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Tesoro Del Valle Court after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found two men who had been shot. A third man who was also shot later arrived at a nearby hospital.

According to police, all three men are in their late teens and early 20s. They were in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were “numerous” people attending a party at the residence before the shooting. After the shooting, the suspect or suspects involved left the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made, but police believed this was an isolated incident. No additional information was available at the time of publication.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at on their website.