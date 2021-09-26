3 people killed Saturday following two separate crashes in the valley

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)— Three people were killed after two separate crashes in the valley on Saturday Night.

Police say that the boy was crossing Centennial Center Blvd eastbound against a do-not-walk pedestrian signal Saturday afternoon. Witnesses told police that the boy was crossing the road when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The minor went to Centennial High School where the principal call him a superstar. “He was an amazing leader and role model for our other Centennial Bulldogs,” Keith Wipperman said.

That same morning, a couple from Massachusetts was driving at the Red Rock Scenic Loop, when they lost control and crashed. The vehicle they were in went up in flames. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

Those three deaths surpassing the one hundred mark. Now the count is 102 in Metro’s Jurisdiction compared to 101 for all of 2020.

The two people that died Saturday morning were riding in a 2021 Polaris Slingshot– and recently there have been several terrible crashes involving high-end rentals according to Andrew Bennett with DPS.

“We have seen a trend with luxury rentals and people choosing to come to our state especially Southern Nevada, speed and that’s a deadly combination,” said Bennett.

“We expected that fatalities were going to go down in 2020, but with people now taking advantage of the open road and speeding and driving impaired, a lot more is now translating into 2021,” he added. “Now it’s more dangerous because we have more people on the roadways as restrictions get lifted.”

Saturday morning’s crash in Red Rock, was a reminder of how careful drivers need to be.

“You have a lot of out-of-town visitors and they are just distracted as they are driving rental cars,” said Las Vegan, Jeff Foerster. “It’s not a surprise, especially with seeing how people drive, really fast and not paying attention.”

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, they are projecting 364 fatalities this year statewide compared to last year where it was at 314.