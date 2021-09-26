3 people killed Saturday following two separate crashes in the valley

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS)— Three people were killed after two separate crashes in the valley on Saturday Night.
Police say that the boy was crossing Centennial Center Blvd eastbound against a do-not-walk pedestrian signal Saturday afternoon. Witnesses told police that the boy was crossing the road when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
The minor went to Centennial High School where the principal call him a superstar. “He was an amazing leader and role model for our other Centennial Bulldogs,” Keith Wipperman said.
That same morning, a couple from Massachusetts was driving at the Red Rock Scenic Loop, when they lost control and crashed. The vehicle they were in went up in flames. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.
Those three deaths surpassing the one hundred mark. Now the count is 102 in Metro’s Jurisdiction compared to 101 for all of 2020.
The two people that died Saturday morning were riding in a 2021 Polaris Slingshot– and recently there have been several terrible crashes involving high-end rentals according to Andrew Bennett with DPS.
“We have seen a trend with luxury rentals and people choosing to come to our state especially Southern Nevada, speed and that’s a deadly combination,” said Bennett.
“We expected that fatalities were going to go down in 2020, but with people now taking advantage of the open road and speeding and driving impaired, a lot more is now translating into 2021,” he added. “Now it’s more dangerous because we have more people on the roadways as restrictions get lifted.”
Saturday morning’s crash in Red Rock, was a reminder of how careful drivers need to be.
“You have a lot of out-of-town visitors and they are just distracted as they are driving rental cars,” said Las Vegan, Jeff Foerster. “It’s not a surprise, especially with seeing how people drive, really fast and not paying attention.”
According to the National Highway Safety Administration, they are projecting 364 fatalities this year statewide compared to last year where it was at 314.
“Dear Centennial High School families,
It is with great sadness that I inform you of the recent passing of one of our students. He was an amazing leader and role model for our other Centennial Bulldogs. It is never easy to lose a life, especially at a young age and we will truly remember this student as part of our campus community.
We are working with our students to ensure they have the support and resources they need to get through this very difficult time. Counseling resources are available to those who may want that assistance.
Please monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your student as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways as well as keep your lines of communication open with them. It is important to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger and/or grief. Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk with and that these feelings are normal.
If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact the school at 702-799-3440.
Keith Wipperman
Principal
Centennial High School