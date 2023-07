LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson police said a man and three juveniles suffered from possible heat-related medical issues after being discovered in a desert area on Monday.

The three people were found near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street just north of “B” Mountain in Henderson shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival at the hospital, all three people were in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.