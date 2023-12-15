LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are dead after a weekend house fire in Mohave Valley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, deputies responded to a house fire in the 2100 block of Lone Star Drive in Mohave Valley on Sunday, Dec. 10 at around 2 a.m.

Police said the residence was fully engulfed and a neighboring house was also beginning to catch fire. Fire personnel arrived and were able to extinguish the fire.

Police said neighbors told them a person exited the residence during the fire. When deputies located the 20-year-old man, he told them his fiancée and parents were still in the home. He was taken to a local medical center for his injuries and was later taken to a Las Vegas hospital for more treatment.

After the fire was extinguished, three “sets of human remains” were found inside. The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending identification by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, a release said.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Thurs, Dec. 15.