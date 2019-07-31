3 people arrested for Nov. 2018 shooting that left child, teen injured

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left a child and a teen injured last year. According to North Las Vegas Police, 21-year-old Michael Moffett, 22-year-old Anthino Villanueva, and 33-year-old Patricia Watts were arrested Friday for the November 2018 shooting.

Everything unfolded when police were called to the 3600 block of Hamlin Place, which is located near Gowan Road and Decatur Boulevard, after dispatch received reports that multiple people had been shot. Among the victims was a 9-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The three suspects face the following charges:

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Discharging a firearm into an occupied structure

Battery with use of a deadly weapon

No other details were released.