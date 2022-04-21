LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people have been arrested at Legacy High School following a fight on campus.
Clark County Police said the individuals arrested are not associated with the school, but initiated the fight.
A firearm was discovered in a vehicle that was parked on campus and is believed to be connected to the individuals arrested, police say.
Parents and students at the school were notified of the altercation through a letter sent by school administrators on Thursday.
It’s been a busy week for CCSD in regard to school violence incidents.
On Wednesday, three arrests were made in three separate incidents on CCSD school campuses involving students and teachers.