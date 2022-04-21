LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people have been arrested at Legacy High School following a fight on campus.

Clark County Police said the individuals arrested are not associated with the school, but initiated the fight.

A firearm was discovered in a vehicle that was parked on campus and is believed to be connected to the individuals arrested, police say.

Parents and students at the school were notified of the altercation through a letter sent by school administrators on Thursday.

It’s been a busy week for CCSD in regard to school violence incidents.

On Wednesday, three arrests were made in three separate incidents on CCSD school campuses involving students and teachers.