3 people, 1 pet displaced after house fire in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people and a family pet were displaced after a fire sparked in their northwest Las Vegas home Monday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Fire Department, the American Red Cross is helping two adults, one child, and one pe. The fire occurred just after noon Monday in the 10000 block of Wild Bill Court near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway and Alexander Road.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls at 12 p.m. about a garage of a house being on fire.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke could be seen from the garage of the two-story house. LVFD said it took firefighters less than 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire gutted the garage and extended to the bedroom above the garage, which was on the second floor. The estimated damage of the blaze is $35,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.