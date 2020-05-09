3 New York children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says three children in the state have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition — and toxic shock syndrome.

Cuomo announced two more deaths on Saturday, a day after discussing the death of a 5-year-old boy at a New York City hospital. There is no proof that the virus causes the syndrome.

The CDC has asked the state “to develop national criteria” that other states can follow when investigating these cases.