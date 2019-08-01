3 new West Nile virus cases reported, all neuroinvasive form

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three new cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Clark County, pushing the total to 11 cases in 2019. Nine of those 11 cases — including all three of the new cases — were the more serious neuroinvasive illness.

“We are clearly seeing ongoing transmission of disease in both people and mosquitoes,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District.

No West Nile virus cases were reported in 2018.

“Our message to the public is that West Nile virus is here, but it is preventable,” Iser said. “Use FDA-registered repellent when you are outdoors and eliminate standing water around your homes to prevent mosquito bites and reduce your risk.”

The new cases all occurred in men over the age of 50.

The health district reports that infected mosquitoes have been found in 32 ZIP codes in the valley: 89005, 89002, 89014, 89021, 89030, 89031, 89032, 89035, 89040, 89052, 89084, 89101, 89102, 89106, 89107, 89108, 89110, 89117, 89118, 89120, 89122, 89123, 89128, 89129, 89131, 89135, 89138, 89139, 89143, 89149, 89166, and 89178.

For more information visit the Health District’s website at www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/Health-Topics/west-nile-virus/. For updated surveillance information go to www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/mosquito-surveillance/weekly-arbovirus-update/.