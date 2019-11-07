3 more people arrested for allegedly abusing the elderly in unlicensed group home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were arrested Thursday for their alleged part in abusing elderly people, including some who were mentally disabled, at an unlicensed group home.

Calvin Leslie, Mary Jefferson, and Devon Floyd were arrested for multiple felonies involving elderly abuse. In September, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office received information that an unlicensed elderly group home was being operated in the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue.

At that time, Bruce Wycoff, 54, was arrested for the crime. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that employees of the group home were exploiting victims who were mentally handicapped, dependable, or homeless and qualified for SSI or other benefits.

The victims were promised their medical needs, and that their health, and food would be taken care of, but the facility had unhealthful or unsanitary conditions. The facility also didn’t have any operational bathrooms, police said.

The facility was employing several persons who had violent criminal backgrounds and were reportedly seen armed with firearms. Victims were being intimidated and told not to contact law enforcement.

In September, a search warrant was served on the group home without incident, and 12 victims were found inside. Elder Protective Services, multiple branches of the Department of Social Services, state long term care ombudsmen, and medical personnel helped relocate the victims.