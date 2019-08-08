3 more cases of West Nile virus in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three more cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total for this year to 15, in Clark County.

The new cases involve two men and one woman under the age of 50. All have the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness. Of the 15 cases reported, 10 are the more serious neuroinvasive form.

Health district officials urge people to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites. Those precautions included the use of DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus and 2-undecanone.