3 Moapa Valley area schools send students home due to COVID-19 case, symptoms; elementary school will transition to distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Moapa Valley schools report that an individual has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has shown symptoms. In a Clark County School District (CCSD) message sent to parents and employees, the high school and middle school will continue to provide information on any impact this process could have on the school schedule, while the elementary school will transition to full-time distance education at this time.

According to one message, at this time, Grant Bowler Elementary School will transition to a full-time distance education model effective tomorrow, Oct. 16, 2020. The school will communicate with all families regarding the date the hybrid instructional model will resume.

SCHOOLS AFFECTED

Moapa Valley High School

W. Mack Lyon Middle School

Grant Bowler Elementary School

Principals at each school sent the following statement to employees and parents:

Today we learned an individual at our school tested positive for COVID-19. CCSD is prohibited by federal law from revealing the identity of the individual; however, the District is working in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to perform the necessary contact tracing. A close contact is someone within six feet for a collective 15 minutes. Any individual in close contact needs to quarantine for 14 days. If the school or the SNHD has not directly contacted you, you have not been identified as an individual with a close contact. All others may be considered a low-risk exposure, similar to an exposure in the community (e.g., shopping, gathering, events.) CCSD has taken precautions in accordance with re-opening plans to limit the risk to others. This includes cleaning and disinfecting the entire school. Social distancing and personal protective equipment are required while on campus. Out of an abundance of caution and transparency, we are notifying all students and staff of the following:

– While low-risk exposure does not require a test, any family may seek community testing at the available sites throughout our community.

– It is important to be mindful to continue pre-screening for any symptoms and possible community contact.

– If any students are participating in outside activities, they are asked to be diligent in following current, best-practiced mitigation methods for the safety of our school and students.

CCSD reminds everyone that if they have symptoms (i.e., fever, cough, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, increasing congestion, runny nose, new loss of taste or smell, or shortness of breath), to stay home. We will continue to provide information on any impact this process could have on the school schedule. Message sent to parents, employees of students from Moapa Valley High School and W. Mack Lyon Middle School

In the CCSD message, it was said, if the school or the SNHD has not directly contacted you, you have not been identified as an individual with close contact. All others may be considered a low-risk exposure, similar to exposure in the community while shopping, at a gathering or event.

