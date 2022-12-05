An entrance to the 215 Northern Beltway Trail at Hualapai Way just north of the Beltway. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The recreational trail around the Las Vegas valley has taken another big step with the opening of a 3-mile segment in the northwest valley.

The Western Beltway Trail now extends past Centennial Parkway, turning into the Northern Beltway Trail as it runs east past Hualapai Way, Fort Apache Road, Durango Road and ending at Grand Montecito Parkway just west of the Centennial Bowl interchange at U.S. 95 and the 215 Northern Beltway. The segment opened in early November, according to City of Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke.

It will be another year before the trail is completed through the interchange, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins. The dedicated pedestrian/bike trail through the major interchange will be the first of its kind in the valley. That project will link up the trail from Grand Montecito to the existing trail at Tenaya Way, which runs all the way to North Decatur Boulevard.

The 3-mile extension brings the trail to about 17 miles, running to Tropicana Avenue on the south. A southern segment starts at Warm Springs Road and runs to Acacia Park in Henderson, where it connects to the UPRR Trail.

An entrance to the 215 Northern Beltway Trail at Hualapai Way just north of the Beltway. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The new trail segment includes a crossing at Hualapai Way, near commercial development that offers convenient access to stores to buy water and snacks along the way.

And you might need that water if you’re westbound. It’s a steady grade to the turn at Centennial Parkway, and the next place to get water — a convenience store — is at the bottom of the hill at Cheyenne Avenue.

A website that offers information about bike trails — www.mtbproject.com — includes a comment from a rider about the Durango Road crossing, advising caution:

“Be VERY careful when you cross Durango Drive, especially headed South. The bike & pedestrian road crossing needs to be more visible to traffic but that may not happen until an accident occurs as this road crossing IS VERY DANGEROUS for bike riders even when they have the “walk” light.. Other than street crossing and because LAS VEGAS in general IS NOT BIKE FRIENDLY, the Beltway Trail is one of the few nice, fun and safe bike path to ride on. A big THANK YOU goes out to the people in Government that have made this all possible,” writes Michael Smith.

At the spot Smith mentions, northbound traffic coming off the 215 Beltway is turning right — northbound — onto Durango Drive. Drivers are watching traffic on the road to find an opportunity to turn onto Durango, and they might not be looking for someone using the crosswalk.

Radke said later Monday that he had alerted the city engineer, who now plans to take a look at the situation.