3 men indicted on terror charges in plot to attack Las Vegas police

From left, William Loomis, Stephen Parshall and Andrew Lynam. The three are associated with the “Boogaloo Movement” and face local and federal charges.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men were indicted on terror charges by a Clark County grand jury on Tuesday.

Andrew Lynam, 23, Stephen Parshall, 35, and William Loomis, 40, face charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and other charges after their May 30 arrest. Previous reports indicate the three were arrested as they prepared to go to a downtown anti-police violence protest with plans to throw Molotov cocktails at police.

The indictment handed down Wednesday details charges of conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism, providing material support in the commission of an act of terrorism, conspiracy to damage or destroy a building with explosives and possession of explosives or incendiary devices with intent.

The three men are accused of plotting to blow up an NV Energy substation, a fee collection station at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. The men intended to cause panic and incite a reaction from police and crowds at a May 30 protest in downtown Las Vegas.

Federal charges will be handled separately. Federal prosecutors have alleged that the men have ties to the “Boogaloo Movement,” a group suspected of trying to destabilize the US government through acts of violence.