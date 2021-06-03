3 men arrested for homicide and other charges in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men, one under 20, were arrested in North Las Vegas Thursday for committing murder. According to North Las Vegas Police, 20-year-old Xavier Philpot, 21-year-old Eelyzjah Barnett, and 18-year-old Jayln Barnett were taken into custody for a deadly shooting that happened on May 9. It occurred in the 100 block of E. Centennial Parkway in NLV.

They were booked at the NLVCCC. They face the following charges:

1 count of felony Open Murder with a deadly weapon

1 count of felony Attempted Robbery with a deadly weapon

1 count felony Conspiracy to commit Robbery

1 count felony Kidnapping

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.