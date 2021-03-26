3 Las Vegas men arrested in scam involving vehicles worth $328K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Las Vegas men arrested last week face charges related to a title scam involving illegal lien sales of vehicles, including two high-end exotic vehicles, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The five vehicles involved have a combined value of over $328,000, DMV officials said.

Yousef Hammoudeh, 61, Suleiman Showbaki, 36, and Eric Brambila, 46, could face prison terms of one to 20 years, fines of up to $15,000 and restitution if convicted of the most serious charges.

“Falsifying title documents and fraudulently obtaining ownership of a vehicle through a lien sale is the same as stealing it,” according to J.D. Decker, Chief of the DMV Compliance Enforcement Division (CED).

Under a lien sale, a licensed body shop or garage is allowed to conduct an auction of a vehicle to recoup monies due when a vehicle owner fails to pay for repairs. The business must follow strict procedures and must sell the vehicle to a third party.

They were arrested March 17 and 18 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Hammoudeh was charged with two felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, two felony counts of attempted obtaining money under false pretenses, and five gross misdemeanor counts of furnishing falsified title documentation to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Showbaki, owner of S & M Auto Body, was charged with two felony counts of attempted obtaining money under false pretenses and three gross misdemeanor counts of furnishing falsified title documentation to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Eric Brambila,owner of Sharp Transmission, was charged with two felony counts of obtaining money under false pretenses and two gross misdemeanor counts of furnishing falsified title documentation to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Investigators say Showbaki and Brambila allegedly falsified work orders for repairs, then illegally sold the five vehicles to Hammoudeh for profit.

Fraudulent repair orders were used to complete lien sales for these vehicles even though work was never done. Falsified title requests were then sent to the DMV in an alleged attempts to obtain legal ownership of the vehicles in the name of Hammoudeh, according to DMV officials.

Three additional vehicles were impounded during Hammoudeh’s arrest. Investigators found those vehicles were being personally used by Hammoudeh and his family members in Nevada using California dealer license plates that he had obtained through a dealership he owns there.