3 Las Vegas flights to Tampa canceled as Hurricane Elsa closes in on Tampa area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Las Vegas flights to Tampa International Airports were canceled as Hurricane Elsa closed in Tuesday night.

The airport shut down at 5 p.m. EST as winds increased to 75 mph and the hurricane aimed at Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

McCarran International Airport showed departures canceled for Southwest Airlines flight 5622, Spirit’s flight 1128 and Frontier flight 2098.

Las Vegas flights to other Florida destinations including Orlando, Miami and Pensacola were away from the storm and remained on schedule.

