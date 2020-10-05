3 Las Vegas businesses, 1 Pahrump business fined in recent Nevada COVID-19 compliance report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 18: Tongs are used to give surgical masks to guests entering the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino after the property opened for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hotel-casinos throughout the state were allowed to open on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. The Westgate, which first opened as the International in 1969, had planned to reopen with designated non-smoking, mask-required table games over half of its casino floor, as well as designated mask-required elevators. On Wednesday, citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued an industry notice updating its health and safety policy. It dictates that all players at table and card games must wear face coverings if there is no barrier between the dealer and each player. The policy applies to spectators or anyone else within six feet of a game. Also, properties must offer face masks or cloth coverings to guests as they enter the casino or have dedicated signage alerting patrons that they are available. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Southern Nevada businesses were fined this past week after not complying with statewide workplace safety and health measures.

The Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) says those four businesses were cited during the week beginning Sept. 28. One business, Welding Nevada, was penalized after not complying with the face covering mandate. The other three businesses were fined following observations that resulted from complaints filed by the public.

Nevada Wine Cellars, Inc. dba Pahrump Valley Winery Penalty: $8,501 Violation summary: The business hosted an event at which their employees worked and at which the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, social distancing among attendees was not maintained and face coverings were not being worn by all attendees.

Welding Nevada Penalty: $4,048 Violation Summary: Failure to comply with face covering requirement for employees and/or patrons.

LMG, LLC Penalty $6,073 Violation summary: Employees worked at an event at which the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, social distancing among attendees was not maintained and face coverings were not being worn by all attendees.

Hel LLC dba Sea Salt Penalty $4,858 Violation summary: Employee and customer face covering deficiencies, lack of hazard communication program (chemical safety), lack of hazard communication training.



According to DIR, 92% of the 405 businesses visited in the last week were compliant with required health and safety measures.

Since the statewide face covering mandate went into effect, Nevada businesses have had an overall compliance rate of 89%, with nearly 9,000 visits conducted by OSHA. In Northern Nevada, 4,497 businesses have been observed with a 90% rate of compliance, while 4,415 initial observations in Southern Nevada found 87% compliance.

Since mid-March, DIR says Nevada OSHA has issued 135 citations to businesses in violation of the effective guidance, directives and/or regulations.

Complaint/referral statistics and citations , according to DIR

Nevada OSHA has received a total of 3,894 complaints and referrals related to coronavirus health and safety concerns. The top 5 complaint categories by industry include:

General retail: 1,071 complaints, 27%

Restaurants and bars: 655 complaints, 17%

Medical: 291 complaints, 7%

Gaming: 241 complaints, 6%

Grocery stores: 215 complaints, 6%

The top five zip codes for complaints include: