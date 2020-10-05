3 Las Vegas businesses, 1 Pahrump business fined in recent Nevada COVID-19 compliance report

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four Southern Nevada businesses were fined this past week after not complying with statewide workplace safety and health measures.
The Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) says those four businesses were cited during the week beginning Sept. 28. One business, Welding Nevada, was penalized after not complying with the face covering mandate. The other three businesses were fined following observations that resulted from complaints filed by the public.
- Nevada Wine Cellars, Inc. dba Pahrump Valley Winery
- Penalty: $8,501
- Violation summary: The business hosted an event at which their employees worked and at which the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, social distancing among attendees was not maintained and face coverings were not being worn by all attendees.
- Welding Nevada
- Penalty: $4,048
- Violation Summary: Failure to comply with face covering requirement for employees and/or patrons.
- LMG, LLC
- Penalty $6,073
- Violation summary: Employees worked at an event at which the 50-person limit of attendees was exceeded, social distancing among attendees was not maintained and face coverings were not being worn by all attendees.
- Hel LLC dba Sea Salt
- Penalty $4,858
- Violation summary: Employee and customer face covering deficiencies, lack of hazard communication program (chemical safety), lack of hazard communication training.
According to DIR, 92% of the 405 businesses visited in the last week were compliant with required health and safety measures.
Since the statewide face covering mandate went into effect, Nevada businesses have had an overall compliance rate of 89%, with nearly 9,000 visits conducted by OSHA. In Northern Nevada, 4,497 businesses have been observed with a 90% rate of compliance, while 4,415 initial observations in Southern Nevada found 87% compliance.
Since mid-March, DIR says Nevada OSHA has issued 135 citations to businesses in violation of the effective guidance, directives and/or regulations.
Complaint/referral statistics and citations, according to DIR
Nevada OSHA has received a total of 3,894 complaints and referrals related to coronavirus health and safety concerns. The top 5 complaint categories by industry include:
- General retail: 1,071 complaints, 27%
- Restaurants and bars: 655 complaints, 17%
- Medical: 291 complaints, 7%
- Gaming: 241 complaints, 6%
- Grocery stores: 215 complaints, 6%
The top five zip codes for complaints include:
- 89502 (Reno), 199 complaints
- 89109 (Las Vegas), 184 complaints
- 89119 (Las Vegas), 136 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 128 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 125 complaints