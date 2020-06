LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A small plane crashed into a hillside in Yucaipa, California, Friday afternoon. Emergency crews on scene. The three people onboard the single-engine Cessna 172 have all been declared dead, according to KCBS.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and CalFire reported that a plane had crashed near Crafton Hills in Mentone at about 3:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified. No other information was released.