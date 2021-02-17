3 killed in 4-vehicle crash on US Highway 93 in Elko County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were killed in a four-vehicle crash in Northern Nevada, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release.

The Thursday, Feb. 11, crash on U.S. Highway 93 occurred in Elko County, about 27 miles north of Wells.

All three victims were California residents.

The crash involved three pickups and a U-Haul moving van, according to an NHP statement on Wednesday.

U.S. 93 was shut down in both directions for six and a half hours after the 6:15 p.m. crash.

A white Dodge Ram pickup that was southbound crossed into the northbound lane, sideswiping the U-Haul, NHP said. The white pickup continued into the northbound lane and collided with the front of a northbound blue Ram pickup, and then collided with a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup. The white pickup came to rest on its right side.

A photo from the scene appears to show that the blue pickup cut in half lengthwise from the frontal impact with the white pickup.

The driver of the white Dodge Ram, 24-year-old Sterling Jay Price of Visalia, Calif., died at the scene. Two occupants of the blue Ram pickup — Ramon Miguel Pena, 25, and Bryann Mendoza, 25 — also died. Both were from Susanville, Calif.

An adult male passenger in the white Dodge Ram sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported from the scene. A juvenile passenger in the blue Ram pickup sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Payne at the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.