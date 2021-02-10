3 juveniles in custody after reports of auto burglaries near Sahara, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three male juveniles have been taken into custody following reports of auto burglaries in the neighborhood just north of Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue.

Metro police said three juveniles ran when patrol officers stopped to question them. One juvenile was immediately detained, and the two others were apprehended soon thereafter.

Police had received calls about kids trying door handles in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of S. Fort Apache Road. Several vehicles in the complex were found to have been burglarized.

The investigation is continuing.