LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District police arrested three juveniles on the Legacy High School campus on Friday following a reported disturbance.

Legacy High School is located in North Las Vegas at 150 West Deer Springs Way. (KLAS)

8 News Now inquired about the incident on Monday and received the following statement from the school district.

The District continues to focus on student and staff safety through many strategies, including single points of entry on campuses during school hours and various emergency and instant alert systems. Additionally, other security measures are already in place, including security monitors, campus perimeter fencing, surveillance cameras, and a dedicated police department that patrols our schools with two officers assigned to the campus. While individual student matters cannot be discussed, know that the Clark County School District actively pursues all legal actions against anyone threatening or committing violence on our campuses or students violating the CCSD Student Code of Conduct. Clark County School District spokesman

No other details regarding Friday’s incident were released.

8 News Now has previously reported on violent campus incidents at Legacy High School including the alleged attack on a school secretary by a student in February.

In April, three people were arrested on campus after police said they went to Legacy High School to confront a student. During the police investigation officers discovered a loaded 9mm handgun in a stolen vehicle driven by one of the suspects in the school’s parking lot.