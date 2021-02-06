3 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a shooting in North Las Vegas. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say two men “ran up” on a group of people and started shooting for unknown reasons. Three victims were hit by gunfire.

Those victims, ranging in age from late 20s to early 30s, were taken to UMC. Two victims are said to have “critical injuries,” but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Detectives are on the scene.

Police did not release any information on suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.