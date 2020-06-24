3 indicted for setting Metro Police vehicle on fire during protest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three men were arraigned in federal court on Wednesday, charged for conspiring and setting fire to a LVMPD vehicle during a protest in Las Vegas three weeks ago. The three men — 23-year-old Tyree Walker, 23-year-old Devarian Haynes and 24-year-old Ricardo Densmore — are each facing two charges of conspiracy to commit arson and two counts of arson.

The defendants made their initial appearance on Wednesday, ahead of a scheduled jury trial on August 24. If convicted, the men are facing between 5-20 years in prison for each of the charges and up to a $250,000 fine.

According to allegations, the three men committed their crimes during the protests relating to George Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. Shortly after midnight on May 31, the men set fire to the police vehicle near the intersection of Ninth & Carson in downtown Las Vegas.

A video posted to social media captured the event, leading investigators to Walker, Haynes and Densmore. The video, which was filmed by Densmore, showed Haynes pouring a flammable liquid from a gas can through a broken front passenger side window of the vehicle. Walker then lit an object to ignite the liquid, and Haynes dropped the gas can into the patrol vehicle. The three men then fled the scene.

This case is the product of a joint-investigation by the ATF, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and the FBI-led Criminal Apprehension Team in conjunction with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.