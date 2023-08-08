LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County schools have a problem when it comes to students skipping class, with data from the district showing in several high schools, more than half of the student body missed at least two weeks of school.

On Thursday the Clark County School Board of Trustees will hear a presentation on the issue of chronic absenteeism.

“Every single day matters to be in school and to show up,” Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara told 8 News Now last week during a one-on-one interview.

Districtwide, more than a third of students last school year were chronically absent, which happens when a student misses more than 18 school days.

Digging deeper into CCSD’s data, 8 News Now found almost half of African Americans/Blacks, American Indian/Alaska native, and special education students fell into that group of being chronically absent.

“I can tell you if they miss more than 10 days a semester, they’re not going to get credit. That’s 20 days of absence, and those are things that we’re going to be implementing,” Jara said.

According to CCSD data, three in five students at Desert Pines High School were considered chronically absent.

North Las Vegas high schools had a high chronic absenteeism rate. Cheyenne was 57%; Canyon Springs 45%; Mojave 57%; and Legacy 47%.

One school board member addressed the startling statistics around chronic absenteeism on Monday.

“What’s going on with the child? What’s going on with the family? Can we connect them to resources? Can we partner with the county, with the city, in order to meet some of those issues? That’s how we’re going to be able to tackle that,” Trustee Irene Bustamante Adams said.

CCSD leaders plan to do Saturday home visits to knock the point home — every day matters.

Below is a statement the Clark County Education Association sent regarding the chronic absenteeism in schools and the presentation administrators plan to show on Thursday:

“CCSD’s data shows that over the last three years, one-third of our students are chronically absent, and half of our Black students do not attend school regularly. This is not acceptable. This presentation is, once again, about blaming others for CCSD’s failures, but whether it’s about chronic absenteeism or our crisis of vacancies, it is time for CCSD to examine their own actions and inactions.”