LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people sustained life-threatening injuries after a crash in the southwest Las Vegas valley, Metro police said.

The crash occurred on Saturday around 7:34 a.m. on South Fort Apache Road north of West Le Baron Avenue.

Evidence at the scene showed that a 2022 Dodge Challenger was driving southbound on Fort Apache Road while a 2015 BMW 328I was driving northbound.

The crash occurred when the Dodge entered the northbound lane into oncoming traffic. According to police, the front of the Dodge crashed into the front of the BMW.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge were physically extracted from the vehicle and taken to University Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was also taken to UMC for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge showed signs of impairment and was booked in absentia.