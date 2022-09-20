LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A “pedestrian view deck” across the street from The STRAT might bring yet another Instagrammable spot to Las Vegas.

A city proposal before the Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday outlines plans to build a deck adjacent to Las Vegas Boulevard with a prime view of the Gateway Arches.

The STRAT owns the land, and the city wants to build a 3-foot-platform that would be about 40 feet long and about 22 feet deep. A decorative fence would be built around the platform. Site drawings that accompany the agenda item do not include a rendering.

The Gateway Arches debuted in November of 2020, welcoming visitors to the city proper — tourists often think they are in Las Vegas city limits, but the Strip is in Clark County. Sahara Avenue is the border between the county and the city.

The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod — formerly the Stratosphere — features the tallest observation tower in the United States — 1,149 feet. It’s a spectacular launch point for fireworks and an icon for Las Vegas.

The 3-foot deck will offer a new vantage point for passers-by who cross the street to 2121 South Las Vegas Boulevard.