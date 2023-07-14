CORRECTION: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police previously stated that three pit bulls were found dead however, the department has changed the number to two pit bulls found dead. This story has been corrected to reflect the new information.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police investigated the death of two dogs in a central Las Vegas valley motel parking lot.

On Friday, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers were sent to the 5000 block of Dean Martin Drive near Tropicana Avenue at Motel 6 shortly after 3 p.m.

In total, 9 dogs were discovered, 2 of which were dead. One woman was taken into custody, according to police.

They told 8 News Now they received reports that people were trying to move dogs from two vehicles.

Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit is also investigating the matter.

Police told 8 News Now that at least two people were detained in the incident.