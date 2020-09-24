3 displaced following condo fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people have been forced out of their home after a fire at a Summerlin condo complex. It happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday at the the Las Posada condo complex on West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and fire showing from the patio of one of the first-floor units. The building was evacuated and crews were able to put out the fire in 10 minutes.

The fire was confined to one unit, and most of the damage was done to the patio area.

Two adults and a teenager were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross was requested, but later cancelled by the occupants.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.