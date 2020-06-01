3 die of COVID-19 at rehab hospital; more cases reported at several Las Vegas sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people at a convalescent hospital in northwest Las Vegas have died with COVID-19, according to Monday reports from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

El Jen Healthcare & Rehabilitation, near Rancho Drive and Alexander Road, had reported 52 positive tests for COVID-19 by Friday. On Monday, cases went up to 58 and three deaths were reported.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rehabilitation hospitals have accounted for more than a quarter of the COVID-19 deaths in Nevada. A total of 109 resident deaths and three staff deaths are reported at state-regulated facilities.

More new deaths reported by DHHS:

Arbors Memory Care in Sparks reported four more deaths. Arbors has a total of 11 resident deaths and 39 positive tests — 33 residents and six employees.

One person died at College Park Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas. The rehabilitation hospital, which is near the Cheyenne campus of College of Southern Nevada, has now reported four resident deaths, along with 60 positive tests — 35 residents and 25 staffers.

The first death at North Las Vegas Care Center, another facility near the CSN campus on Cheyenne, which previously reported positive tests for 10 residents and one employee.

A death at Saint Anne Residential Care Corp. in south Las Vegas near Russell Road and McLeod Drive. Saint Anne had only one previously reported resident case.

Several facilities reported surges in positive tests, but no deaths:

Generations HC (also called Horizon Ridge at Henderson) reported 18 new positive tests — 12 residents and 6 staffers. Previously, one death and four positive tests had been reported. The site is just north of Coronado High School in Henderson

Silver Hills reported 10 new positive tests among residents. The facility now stands at five resident deaths and 91 positive tests — 58 residents and 33 staffers. The site is on North Buffalo Drive between Gowan Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

Premier Health and Rehab reported six new positive tests, bringing the site to 66 total COVID-19 cases and three deaths. The hospital had not reported any new cases since March 28.

Life Care Center of South Las Vegas reported three new positive tests — all involving employees. The center now has two resident deaths and 53 positive tests — 19 residents and 34 staffers.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on a dashboard. See the full interactive report below, and use the pop-up menu to view individual facilities.