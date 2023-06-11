NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fiery crash between a stolen vehicle and a pickup truck Saturday evening left three people dead, and one seriously injured in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of Carey Avenue and Winning Way. Dispatchers received reports of the collision between two vehicles. When first responders arrived at the scene, a pickup truck was engulfed in flames, and another compact vehicle was damaged significantly.

The flames were put out, and emergency medical technicians discovered a person dead in the pickup truck. Additionally, two unidentified people were found to be dead in the compact vehicle, while another person in the vehicle, described as a “juvenile male,” had been taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators discovered the compact vehicle had been driving at high speeds eastbound on Carey Avenue at the same time that the pickup truck was turning onto Winning Way. The compact struck the driver’s side of the truck, causing the truck to catch on fire.

Additionally, police say the compact car had been reported as stolen earlier on Saturday. Investigators had not completed the stolen vehicle report before the deadly collision occurred.

Police did not immediately identify the individuals involved in the crash, nor did they release their causes of death. That information will be released after families are notified of their deaths.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and ask for anyone with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555 or on its website.