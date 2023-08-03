LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A stolen car was “cut in half” after a crash that left three dead and two others in critical condition in North Las Vegas Wednesday, police said.

According to the release from North Las Vegas police, on Wednesday night at around 11:57 p.m., the driver of a subcompact vehicle speeding southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard approaching Carey Avenue lost control and hit a light pole at the corner of the intersection. Police say the collision caused the subcompact to be “cut in half.”

There were five people in the vehicle, police said. Two were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third died on the way to an area hospital. Two other individuals were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and were last listed in critical condition.

A photo shows what remains of the vehicle that crashed, killing 3 and severely injuring 2 Wednesday in North Las Vegas | Photo: Candese Charles (KLAS)

The release said the subcompact vehicle had been previously reported stolen from Henderson Police Department jurisdiction.

Police did not immediately release any identifying information on the occupants of the vehicle, but said they will share that information after the individuals’ families are notified.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.