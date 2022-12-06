LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A three-day training course in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault took place on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday.

The training course was held by the National Institute of Crime Prevention at the New York-New York resort.

The course focused on the topics like child sexual abuse, human trafficking, and stalking. Experts told 8 News Now the training is open to law enforcement, educators, and victim advocates among others who have a direct impact on victims.

Those in need of assistance and resources can click HERE.