3 COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada involve kids in 0-4 age group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three of the COVID-19 positive tests in Southern Nevada involve very young children in the 0-4 age group.

Cases involving infants have been reported around the country, but they are less severe and haven’t caught as much attention as the pandemic spreads. In Southern Nevada, three cases out of a total 1,279 positive tests as of Friday is only 0.23%. Before Friday, there was only one case in the 0-4 age group.

A request for more information from the Southern Nevada Health District may produce further details. We will report that additional information when we have it.

Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that COVID-19 illnesses are much milder in babies and children, but notes that asthma and diabetes are aggravating factors that could increase the severity of the symptoms.

But a study of 2,143 cases in China recently published by the journal Pediatrics found that children of all ages were susceptible to the virus, with infants being the most vulnerable. Boys and girls seem to be equally vulnerable.

The study found that in 90% of COVID-19 cases in children, they were only moderately sick, mildly sick or completely without symptoms. Of note, however, young children — particularly infants under the age of 1 — had a higher risk for significant illness. Ten percent of infants had severe disease, compared with 3 percent of teens over age 15.

