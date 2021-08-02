PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Three people are in custody as part of an investigation into a homicide in Cathedral Canyon, Nye County sheriff’s deputies say.

Deputies say Roy Jaggers, 27, of Las Vegas, was found dead at the canyon on Sunday morning, but specifics about the incident were not released.

On Monday, deputies say they arrested three people in connection with the murder.

Kevin Dent, 36, of Las Vegas, Brad Mehn, 37, of Pahrump, and Heather Pate, 27, of Las Vegas, each face charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and battery with substantial bodily harm.

All three suspects are being held at the Nye County Detention Center without bail.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.