3 CCSD Board of Trustees members request special meeting to discuss Dr. Jara’s recent actions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s future with the Clark County School District is now in question. This comes after some trustees are calling for a special meeting to talk about his recent actions, involving school funding and the district’s reopening plan.

School board president Lola Brooks confirmed to 8 News Now three trustees have called for that special meeting. It could potentially lead to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s termination from CCSD.

“It was a very agonizing, a very difficult decision,” said Linda Cavazos — CCSD Board of Trustees member. “I am asking for a discussion.”

Cavazos is one of three board members who are calling for a special meeting to talk about Dr. Jara’s handling of recent issues.

Dr. Jara has been under fire for comments he made about Assembly Bill 2, which would have let CCSD take leftover money from the schools, to help with the budget crisis.

There have also been a lot of questions surrounding the approval process for the district’s plan to reopen schools, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The lack of protocol, the lack of information to the trustees, so that we didn’t really know what was going on and that troubles me,” Cavazos said.

This could all result in Dr. Jara being ousted from his position.

School board president Lola Brooks told 8 News Now trustees Danielle Ford and Linda Young have also requested a special meeting.

But the local teacher’s union says trustees should be focusing on reopening schools.

“I think it’s a huge distraction,” said John Vellardita — Executive Director for CCEA. “To have this conversation, and more important, to remove the superintendent and leave who in charge? These trustees? We have absolutely no confidence on that. To find somebody under these circumstances? This is not the moment.”

Teachers we spoke with just want an end to the in-fighting.

“This is ridiculous,” said Kristan Nigro — second grade teacher at Steve Schorr Elementary School. “We need to maybe take a step back and stop pointing fingers and hopefully that we can move forward and find ways to get everybody on the same page.”

Cavazos understands the timing is not ideal, but she says it is the right thing to do.

“I would not have made this request…if I didn’t feel it was necessary,” Cavazos said.

Since three trustees have requested a meeting, it will happen. The board has to hand-deliver a letter to Dr. Jara notifying him of the meeting with at least five days notice.

8 News Now reached out to CCSD, and they say Dr. Jara has not been handed the letter yet, so he has no comment.