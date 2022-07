LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a multi-car crash just west of downtown Las Vegas, according to police.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (July 19) at the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue.

Police said as many as six cars may be involved, one of which was on fire but put out quickly.

The victim was taken to UMC where they were pronounced dead.

The intersection is closed until fire crews clear the scene, according to police.