LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are in police custody following a crash in Henderson involving a stolen vehicle that has shut down traffic on Green Valley Parkway at Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson police said.

Police said the crash occurred when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle and the driver fled in the vehicle and crashed into two other vehicles.

According to Henderson police, three suspects ran from the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be stolen, but were quickly taken into custody.

Two people from the other two vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.