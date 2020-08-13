3 Californians plead guilty to drug trafficking charges in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — Three men from California have pleaded guilty in federal court to drug trafficking charges resulting from an incident in June. At that time, 26-year-old Jesse Pina, 29-year-old Daniel Mediano and 19-year-old Nicholas Lozano were found to be in possession of more than one pound of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.

The group was charged by criminal complaint in June and the evidence was found in a downtown Reno motel the three men were staying in. During the execution of a search warrant, police found 1.3 pounds of meth, a scale, money from a drug sale conducted by Pina and another $2,880 in cash.

On Wednesday, Pina pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Mediano pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Lozano pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The maximum penalties are life in prison and a $10 million dollar fine for “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.” The penalties for “conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute a controlled substance” are up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The three men are scheduled to be sentenced in November.