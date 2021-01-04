3 Californians arrested during traffic stop for having weapons and drugs

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) – Three people from California were arrested in Mesquite, Nevada Monday. According to authorities, at approximately 7:20 a.m., a Mesquite Police officer pulled over a vehicle they were in for traffic violations. While speaking with the passengers, the officer noticed drugs in the vehicle.

During their investigation, officers recovered two loaded firearms, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, four ‘scheduled’ controlled substances, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of money.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Ralph Gregory Sanchez of Bakerfield, California was arrested for the following criminal offenses:

Felony possession of schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to maintain travel lane and driving without a driver license

The passenger, identified as 40-year-old Christina Ann Feliz of Bakersfield, California was arrested for the following criminal charges:

Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance

Due to the felony charges Sanchez and Feliz were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The one juvenile in the vehicle was arrested for two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of Marijuana, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.