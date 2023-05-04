LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say they have arrested three suspects related to an attack that one of the victims says left a person hospitalized.

Police announced the arrest of Antonio Hayes, Laquinda Denise Hayes, and Mercedes Henderson Thursday on charges related to an alleged attack in a downtown Las Vegas parking garage Sunday morning.

Antonio Hayes and Henderson face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Laquinda Hayes faces a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. The three are due in court on Friday.

A victim said that four men perpetrated the attack and that five gunshots had been fired in the incident. He claims two shots has struck his friend who was hospitalized for her injuries.

Representatives from Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel have yet to respond to the initial request from 8newsnow.com.