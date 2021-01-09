3 arrested on drug, weapons charges following traffic stop

(From left to right) Hector Viera, Crystal Chavez and Martin Rojas.

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Three people are now in custody after police officers found illegal drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Mesquite. It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Mesquite Police pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic offense. During the stop, an officer noticed “illegal drug activity” inside the vehicle.

Following an investigation, police found crystal meth, a loaded handgun, an illegal switchblade knife and other drug paraphernalia. One of the occupants was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest, while being in possession of an open container of alcohol.

37-year-old Crystal Chavez, 39-year-old Hector Viera and 36-year-old Martin Rojas — all from Mesquite — were arrested on multiple charges. They were taken to the Clark County Detention Center.

They face the following charges:

Crystal Chavez

Possession of Methamphetamine — Felony

Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm — Felony

Hector Viera

Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm — Felony

Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle — Misdemeanor

Outstanding Arrest Warrants (2) — Misdemeanor

Martin Rojas