3 arrested in parking lot shooting, murder; victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a parking lot shooting at an apartment complex in Las Vegas. The victim identified as Brett Adonna, died from his injuries a short time later.

According to the Clark County Coroner, the cause of death for Adonna was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death in which he died was ruled a homicide.

On March 14 at approximately 7:45 p.m. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road after receiving reports of a shooting in the parking lot. The report said arriving officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the male, who was later identified as Adonna, to UMC Trauma where he died from his injuries.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated Adonna was working on his vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex when he was approached by three males. An argument ensued between Adonna and the men, and at some point, one of the suspects produced a handgun and fired several rounds at the victim, the arrest report said.

Metro’s gang unit later passed along information to homicide detectives of a suspicious person incident that occurred 20 minutes prior to the shooting. They said a resident in the same complex reported two males knocking on his door. The resident didn’t open the door because, according to the statement made to police, one of the suspects “took his phone and threatened to shoot him” earlier that same day while they were at a nearby gas station.

After apartment complex and gas station surveillance camera footage was reviewed by homicide detectives, the suspects’ identities were confirmed and detectives were able to match witness statements to connect suspects to the scene of the crime.

Investigators determined the suspects to be Eduardo Martinez, Hugo Martinez Lopez, and Steven Arenas. All three were taken into custody on March 23.

Juvenile Eduardo Martinez was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. He was then interviewed at Metro headquarters and transported to CCDC where he was booked for murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Hugo Martinez was taken into custody by North Las Vegas Police during a battery investigation and transported to the LVMPD headquarters to be interviewed. He was booked for murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder after statements and video tied him to the scene of the crime. Martinez confirmed he was connected to the suspicious person incident reported the same day of the shooting by an apartment complex resident, but said he took the cell phone because of a prior issue the two men had with one another.

Homicide detectives obtained a search warrant for Steven Arenas who lived at the same apartment complex where the crime took place and it was discovered the other two suspects used to live there as well. Detectives found a gun and .22 caliber cartridge that matched what was found at the crime scene. Arenas was taken into custody at his apartment by an FBI Special Agent.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene in an attempt to interview Arenas but he did not wish to provide a statement. Arenas was placed under arrest for murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

All of the suspects have denied any involvement with the murder under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.