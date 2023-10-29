LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three animals were rescued from a home fire in Henderson Sunday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department received a report of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Alachua Court near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

When the first unit arrived, light smoke could be seen coming from a second-story window. When personnel entered the home, they found the fire on the second floor, according to the CCFD.

The fire was knocked down in 17 minutes.

During a search of the residence, one dog and two cats were found and removed from the home.

In total 30 responders, five engines, one truck, two rescues, and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported, CCFD said.