LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck north of Las Vegas at about 2:21 p.m. Friday.

The earthquake’s epicenter was next to Interstate 15, just past the U.S. Highway 93 turnoff north of Apex.

There were no reports of damage.

The report follows another smaller earthquake this morning at 5:17 a.m. at Nellis Air Force Base.

Another earthquake early Friday afternoon struck at Ridgecrest, California. That was the site of a quake on July 4, 2019, that shook Las Vegas.