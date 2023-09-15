LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a second man on charges connected to a November 2021 homicide, they said in a news release Friday.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of Denali Preserve Street after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man in the backyard who was shot. The victim was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Joel Damian-Marin, 48, from Las Vegas.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section showed that Damian-Marin was woken up by dogs barking. He went to his backyard, where he was shot by the suspect, officials said.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify 25-year-old Clayton Perkins as a suspect. He faced charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police identified Gilbert Vaneyck, 23, as the second suspect in the case. He was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges and was rebooked for conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Gilbert Vaneyck faces charges in a November 2021 homicide. (LVMPD)

Vaneyck is being held on a $15,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.