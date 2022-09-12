LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated the second fatal motorcycle crash of the day in the central part of the valley.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 12, just before 4:50 p.m. along Decatur Boulevard and Doe Avenue.

The 32-year-old male motorcyclist was not identified on Monday, but police said at the time of the crash the rider was on a red 2021 Kawasaki 400 traveling south on Decatur.

When the motorcyclist approached the intersection of Doe Avenue, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado turned left across the motorcyclist’s path and the two collided with one another, police stated.

The motorcyclist was taken to UMC where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and did not display indicators of impairment, according to police.

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 100th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2022.

On Monday afternoon at about 1 p.m. a 28-year-old male motorcyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck on north Las Vegas Boulevard and just north Walnut. The crash occurred when the motorcyclist collided with the front passager side of the pickup, ejecting him from the motorcycle.